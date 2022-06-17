Chris Brown Links With WizKid On "Call Me Everyday"

The last time we received a full-length album from Chris Brown was back in 2019 when he delivered Indigo. It was a record that hosted nearly three dozen songs and several features, but it is clear from what he's shared recently that his forthcoming album Breezy will be much different. Brown is an icon in the industry whose name has been centered once again in debates regarding whether or not he is more talented than Michael Jackson, and we're seeing even more of his versatility in his recent releases.

On Friday (June 17), Brown added his name to the long list of new music by sharing "Call Me Everyday," an R&B Afrobeats single that features the smooth sounds of WizKid. This one is begging to be a summer favorite and has already racked up streaming numbers that other artists can only dream of.

Breezy is set to arrive next Friday, June 24. We'll let you take a listen to this vibe for yourself, so stream "Call Me Everyday" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

If his phone ring and he never call you back

You should leave him (Woo)

Let me put some money in your bag

You don't need him

What I mean is, if he do you bad, give me a reason

It ain't where you been

Girl, it's where you at (Where you at?)