Chris Brown called out Donald Glover on Instagram, Sunday night, roasting his outfit choice for Beyoncé’s recent Renaissance party in New York City. The Atlanta creator appeared to be rocking a sheer leotard with his belly button exposed, an outfit that was shared by the IG page, Fit Ain't Nothing

“This is CHILDISH NANBINO !!!” the caption read. “Oooo weeee @donaldglover this ain’t NOTHEEN !! … N***a dressed like he finna walk a tight rope and Hike Stone Mountain at the same time. this shit so nasty , Mysterious and Chaotic all wrapped into that Tinfoil windbreaker you got on my bwoiiii."



Earl Gibson III / Getty Images

The page didn't let up there. They went on to troll Glover by referencing his Childish Gambino track, "This is America."

"I don’t give a damn if THIS IS AMERICA you look like you go Hang-gliding to Pretty little thing for a side mission NAN!!"

Brown caught wind of the post and added in the comments section: "I can hear the tambourines when he walk," with a laughing emoji.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance party was held on Friday and featured a star-studded list of attendees including La La Anthony, Chloe Bailey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Donald Glover, Kendrick Lamar, Janelle Monae, Yara Shahidi, and more.

Check out the Instagram post below featuring Brown's comment.





[Via]