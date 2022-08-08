Questlove showered Beyoncé with praise on Twitter, early Saturday, after attending a party in New York City where he says her new album, Renaissance, was played front to back three times in a row. The Roots founder says that he had never seen anything like it and even reminded him of The Low End Theory.

"Don’t even know if I’m allowed to say it but I literally watched an entire club LOSE IT," Questlove began. "Renaissance played from start to finish 3 times. It’s creator more hyped seeing the culmination of ALOT of hard work. I mean maybe I had the Low End Theory memorized by days end. But man."



Rich Fury / Getty Images

"I never seen nothin like this," he added in another post. "Like I dunno if I even want her to tour this jawn or throw an immaculate dance a thon in which people will just perform the lp for her."

The party Questlove attended was held in Brooklyn, New York by Beyoncé and the attendees included La La Anthony, Chloe Bailey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Donald Glover, Kendrick Lamar, Janelle Monae, Yara Shahidi, and more.

Renaissance was released on July 29 and was met with widespread acclaim and popularity. It debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart, making Beyoncé the first woman to do so in 2022. In the U.S., the project moved over 332,000 equivalent album units in its first week.

