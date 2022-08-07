Kendrick Lamar is in the midst of his Big Steppers Tour, and the reviews for the show have been very good. The concert is filled with striking visuals and renditions of some of the Compton rapper's biggest hits. Apparently, Kendrick's performances are so powerful that he even made a security guard cry.

On Saturday, Lamar brought his talents to Brooklyn. After performing a sold-out show at Barclays Center, the Mr. Morale rapper did an intimate set for none other than Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

Kendrick joined the Carters at Dumbo House, a members-only club by the East River. His cousin Baby Keem, his manager Dave Free, and pgLang signee Tanna Leone were also in attendance. At one point, Lamar got on the mic and did a set with a keyboardist and bass player.

Dave Free posted an Instagram Story of the intimate performance, and showed the rapper performing "The Heart Part 5," the single which preluded his newest album. In the video, Kendrick thanks Jay-Z for letting him use the line "I do this for my culture," a quote from Hov's "Izzo (H.O.V.A.)," without making him pay. "Hov, good looking out for clearing that muthaf**king line," Lamar said to Jay. "You ain’t never charged me for no muthaf**king line, dog. I really appreciate that s**t."

Kendrick has been spending lots of time with the Carters these days. On August 5, he showed up at Beyoncé's "Club Renaissance" party, celebrating the release of her new project, which has made huge waves throughout the industry.

