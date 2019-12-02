Earlier this year, Chris Brown fans started to argue on the internet, attempting to convince anyone who would listen that the Virginia native is a stronger performer than Michael Jackson ever was. Some entertainers, including 50 Cent, were bold enough to agree with the claims, using video evidence to back the fact that Breezy has a better grip on his performances. Of course, there is no right or wrong opinion in this instance. Artistry and performative skills are mainly subjective so, if you prefer one star to another, you've got the power to state that to the world. Some felt like the CB-MJ comparisons were unwarranted though. Brown decided that he would rehash the debate by sharing some of the kind words the King of Pop has said about him, bringing back a twelve-year-old comment and sharing it online.



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Following his performance at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards, Chris Brown was being touted as one of the next big stars in the music industry. He earned high praise from the likes of Michael Jackson, who said: "Chris is a bright and shining star whom I enjoy watching perform. I am happy to have had a positive influence on him."

The intention behind Chris bringing back this old statement is currently undetermined. Without a caption on the post, anybody's guess is valid. Sometimes though, Breezy just likes to gas himself up and remind us all of how influential he actually is.