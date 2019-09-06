50 Cent is a master at stirring the pot, although sometimes its a bit much. Over the past week or so, he's been arguing -- partially trolling -- that Chris Brown has surpassed Michael Jackson as an entertainer. I mean, some could argue it but it's hard to exceed Michael Jackson and his legacy. Regardless of the allegations, he's one of the greatest to ever do it. Earlier today, 50 Cent shared a clip of Chris Brown doing multiple backflips, one after another with the caption, "All I'm saying is I never seen MJ come out like this."

It's a hot take, clearly but no one would really expect the King of Pop's daughter to feel the need to come to his defense. Paris Jackson kept it G when she slid into Fif's comments and reminding him of the 1993 Super Bowl. Although she made it clear she meant no disrespect towards Chris Brown, she wanted 50 to know that he's in the wrong.

"superbowl 1993. true legends don't need to exert outrageous amounts of energy just to grasp your attention. stillness, my friend. stillness. more power in stillness than you can probably understand," she wrote. "And i say this with zero shade to chris i love him dearly. this is just for you 50."

50 Cent has yet to issue a response but we'll keep you posted if he does.