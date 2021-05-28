Chris Brown’s daughter, Royalty, turned 7 years old on May 27th, and to commemorate the special occasion, the LA pop star decided to throw his little girl an elaborate birthday party.

“HAAAAAPPPPPPYYYYY BBBBBIIIIIRRRTHDAAAAAYYYYYY @missroyaltybrown,” Chris shared on his social media platform. “THE BIG 7,” the celebrity father exclaimed while Royalty wore a crown and gave the camera her best expressions in all the shots (see below).

Royalty’s mom, Nia Guzman, also wrote a special message to her daughter on the youngster’s birthday. “This is #SEVEN,” Guzman told her social media fans. “Happy birthday my Royalty,” the celebrity mom shared. “You are one of the most beautiful angels walking this earth!”

Chris later uploaded more photos from the Royalty’s princess-themed birthday party, which included pony rides, gift bags and a mobile Divaz kids spa. She even had her very own thrown, fit for the Royalty that she is. Check out the cuteness unfold (below).

This isn’t the only birthday party that Chris has participated in this month. A few weeks ago, the pop artist celebrated his 32nd birthday but had the cops come and break it up after a reported 400-500 guests showed up to his house.

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images