Chris Brown & Tory Lanez Collaborate On Sexy Single "Lurkin'"

Erika Marie
June 28, 2019 02:21
Lurkin'
Chris Brown Feat. Tory Lanez

The dancehall track isn't for the prudish.


Indigo season has officially begun. After six months of counting down Chris Brown's ninth studio record, the singer has released his star-studded project. With features including Nicki Minaj, G-Eazy, Tyga, Gunna, Juicy J, Lil Jon, H.E.R., and Drake, it's safe to say that this double album is dripping with stand-out tracks. Brown manages to deliver a number of sexy jams on Indigo, one of which he performs with friend and collaborator Tory Lanez.

The duo taps into a reggae dancehall vibe as they sing to or about women who have hypnotized them. The often racy lyrics ("Put it in my face, I'll be alright / Make your legs shake, guess I'm doing alright") will get female fans feeling a certain type of way as they do their best wines on the dancefloor. This is one of two islands-influenced tracks on Indigo, the other being "You Like That." Check out "Lurkin'" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Mi not gon' listen to the "He said-she said"
Girl, I'm gon' drink from your water (Huh)
Mi ah go down in the deep end, baby
Mi ah gon' spend every dollar
Just bring your body here, bring your body here

