Chris Brown is looking set to have an exciting weekend at Rolling Loud Los Angeles, where he will be performing Slime & B with Young Thug as part of his headlining performance, but he apparently has much more than just that to celebrate. According to the latest rumors, Chris is expecting his third child, and his first with Instagram model Diamond Brown.

It looks like Royalty and Aeko will soon have a baby sister because, as reported by Onsite, Chris Brown is allegedly expecting another baby girl. He previously has fathered children with Nia Guzman and Ammika Harris, and this will be his first child with Diamond Brown.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The singer was linked to Diamond a few times this year, even flirting with the model on Instagram when Ammika Harris was pregnant. They were caught out on a few dates by the paparazzi over the years and while neither Diamond nor Chris has confirmed that they are expecting together, fans believe that Diamond's baby is Chris'.

Only time will tell if this rumor gets confirmed and we will keep you posted as soon as this gets cleared up. Check out some photos of Diamond Brown throughout her pregnancy below. Congratulations to her (and to Chris!?).



















