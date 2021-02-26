Chloe x Halle's "Hazy" Is A Seductive RnB Record

Chloe x Halle returned to their highly-praised sophomore effort, Ungodly Hour. The album originally dropped in summer 2020, but even a pandemic couldn't stop its momentum. Since the album's release, both sisters, who are signed to Parkwood Entertainment, aka Beyonce, have seen their public interest stock sky-rocket up, coinciding of course, with their decision to create individual social media accounts.

The re-release of Ungodly Hour, rather than being framed as a 'Deluxe Edition' is being referred to as a 'Chrome Edition.' Whereas we've seen rappers re-release their album with an entirely new tracklist sequencing and almost a whole album's worth of new songs, Chloe x Halle keep thing simple, and we are all the more pleased about it. They've added two new songs, tacked on to the very end of the album, so as not to mess with the original sequencing. Both songs are vibes, r'n'b but still with enough energy and movement.

We're highlighting "Hazy," a Chloe Bailey-produced record that seduces the listener, with lyrics alluding to a sex-fueled relationship, and the energy that such a relationship might foster.

Take a listen, and check out the recent music video for "Ungodly Hour" here.

Quotable Lyrics

You fallin' for me, baby

I know you I make you crazy

Like when the clouds are hazy

You like to smell my daisies

I can see that you wanna

I smell on your cologne

Be tough now don't be lazy