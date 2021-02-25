Chloe x Halle Drop The Steamy Sci-Fi "Ungodly Hour" Music Video

Chloe x Halle release the music video for the titular track from their "Ungodly Hour" album.

Throughout the first two months of 2021, much of the Chloe x Halle-related news that's been popping up has admittedly been about their split from each other on social media. While the two sisters have been named on TIME's "100 Next" list, much of the fanfare surrounding the artists has been due to them branching off from their joint social media accounts and creating their own individual Instagram and Twitter profiles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ChloÌe (@chloebailey)

Now, Chloe and Halle have joined forces once again to treat fans to a new music video for one of the standout cuts from their sophomore album Ungodly Hour. Late last night, the duo shared the visual treatment for the titular track, "Ungodly Hour," and fans of Chloe x Halle and their steamy social media content will definitely be pleased with the final result.

The "Ungodly Hour" video takes place in a hazy, science fiction-inspired set as Chloe and Halle perform glitchy and sensual choreography in an eclectic assortment of costumes, from blue skin-tight rubber suits to angelic shimmering gowns. The visuals also transport the Parkwood Entertainment artists to different fantastical locations, including an empty void as well an aqueous environment that lends a few steamy shots of the sisters.

How are you feeling Chloe x Halle's steamy new sci-fi music video for "Ungodly Hour?"