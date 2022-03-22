Chloe Bailey, one half of the Chloe x Halle sister duo, has been in the solo spotlight for a while now. Whether it be her thirst-traps setting Instagram on fire or her alleged relationship with rapper, Gunna, the Atlanta native knows how to keep the media’s attention.

Be that as it may, none of that takes away from the talent possessed by the “Have Mercy” singer. Using her social media platforms, she is able to promote her upcoming music in a way that resonates with her audience.

On March 22, the 24-year-old songstress took to Instagram to tease her new song, “Treat Me” in a seductive way.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The 15-second video features Chloe wearing a facial mask, bonnet, and bathrobe. She goes from brushing her teeth and casually twerking on her wall, to shaving her legs. Then, she rips off her scarf and transitions into a red sparkly dress that caresses her curves and shows off some skin, likely on her way to starting a new TikTok challenge in support of the yet-to-be-released record.

The lyrics mentioned in the snippet are, “Treat me like I treat me/ Oh I make me feel so nice.” This record seems to be about self-love and not taking the bare minimum from a partner, as she expects her man to treat her as good as she treats herself. It goes to show why she is practicing self-care activities in the video.

While the song has a positive message, it wouldn’t be a Chloe Bailey track if it didn’t give her fans an excuse to throw it back. Under the beat of the song, the iconic track, “Ms. New Booty” by Bubba Sparxx, can be heard.

Check out the teaser (and a little twerking) down below.