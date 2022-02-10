Gunna and Chloe Bailey are giving us mixed messages. Last month, the "Do It" singer told fans during an Instagram Live session that she and the "pushin P" rapper are just "good friends," and that her "love life is music," but the date night the pair was spotted on last night (February 9th) has us thinking otherwise.

A video uploaded to The Shade Room shows Gunna and Bailey getting out of a black SUV, the 28-year-old pausing to assure that the R&B star made it out of the vehicle safely before grabbing her hand and confidently walking her into a Los Angeles store along with their entourage.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

As Hollywood Life reports, Bailey's outfit of the night consisted of cut-out black leggings, a graphic corset top, long shiny gloves, and knee-high black boots. Her accessories consisted of black sunglasses and a thick black choker necklace, and her long locs were tied back into a bubble-style ponytail.

While his date wore black and white, Gunna stepped into some colour for the special occasion, pairing jeans with a polo shirt and a cool light blue leather jacket with an infamous "P" on the back. In his hand, the Atlanta-born rapper carried a briefcase, and for accessories, he grabbed a pair of white sunglasses and some pearl necklaces.

A second video sees the "you & me" collaborators getting up close and personal inside the store as he helps her onto a counter and they hold hands and sing to one another. While no kisses were captured on camera, plenty of hugging and hand-holding certainly was.

Seeing as both parties have denied any romantic involvement in the past – although Gunna said that it "wouldn't be P" of Bailey to settle down with anyone else – it's more likely that they linked up to work on a music video for their joint track, but that doesn't mean things won't heat up between them in the future.

Check out the footage of Gunna and Chloe Bailey's Los Angeles date night below.





