Chloe Bailey says that her upcoming album is nearly complete. The 23-year-old singer discussed the project during an interview on The Breakfast Club published on Monday morning.

When asked by Chalamagne Tha God if it's true that her debut solo album is finished, she confirmed, "It is true."



Theo Wargo / Getty Images

"I'm creating every day still to see if it's missing that little thing, but yea it's getting mixed right now and everything," she explained. "It hasn't been turned in. It's getting the final mixes and features and all that good stuff."

As for whether she'll be releasing any more singles before fans are able to hear the full project, she revealed her plans for the near future: "I can't wait for people to hear the whole body of work because it's so many different sounds and layers to me, and I feel like when you hear the full project, you'll understand me as an artist. But yeah, I'm probably going to drop a couple more songs before I drop the album."

Bailey has released two singles from her forthcoming debut, including "Have Mercy" and "Treat Me." She also recently collaborated with Gunna as a solo artist for "You & Me" off of DS4Ever.

Later in her interview on The Breakfast Club, she discussed her relationship with Gunna, saying that the two remain good friends and she's happy about the music they made together.

In addition to Chloe launching her own solo career, her sister Halle recently teased working on music of her own as well.

Check out Bailey's appearance on The Breakfast Club below.