We've seen what "Have Mercy" singer Chloe Bailey is capable of doing on her own; now it's time for her little sister Halle to shine. If you're a fan of the duo, you already know that after the arrival of their very successful joint album, Ungodly Hour, the pair is taking some time to explore other pursuits on their own.

For the most part, 22-year-old Halle has been keeping busy with her leading role in the live-action remake of Disney's The Little Mermaid, but now that she's wrapped on that, the vocalist has had more time to pour into her personal life, and her music.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Currently, Bailey is in a relationship with rapper DDG. He iced her out with an incredible chain on her birthday in March, and earlier this year they took a beautiful baecation to the tropics together. With love on the brain, it seems that she's been channelling some of her feelings into a song that she's been working on.

Earlier this weekend, the "Do It" singer hopped on IG to tease a quick clip of a track that's still being put together. "And I know it's cuz I'm not what you're used to / Get out your feelings for me, babe," she appears to sing in the preview.

While the video is hardly more than 30 seconds fans in @theneighborhoodtalk's comments are already begging Bailey to share her single. "Drop it neowwwww," one user wrote.

"Whew now this is heat! And based off her layering she sounds like she’s dueting," another person added, with more people comparing Halle to Brandy – more specifically her Never Say Never album.

@hallebailey/Instagram

In other news, Halle Bailey recently made headlines after some trolls online started rumours about her getting breast implants, which she promptly shut down – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music news updates.