For the past few weeks, Chloe Bailey has teased the release of her newest single "Treat Me." From posting snippets of the music video to making Tik Tok's to the catchy tune, the songstress did everything she could to ensure that it was on everyone's radar. After tons of promo, the "Have Mercy" artist finally released the visuals for the track, but social media is seeming indifferent about it.

The two-and-a-half minute video vividly captures the singing ability of the 23-year-old, while also managing to show off her curvy body that gets her a lot of attention. The visual came with several different components. In one frame, the celeb delivers an elaborate dance routine while wearing a leather outfit. In another, she is diving into a pool of sizzling oil. One more shows her grinding on a conference room table.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Sitting at over 600,000 in only 11 hours, the video has received feedback from both ends of the spectrum.

Some social media users praise the songstress for her wide range of talents and seductive approach. Others feel that Chloe has become too sexualized and the song is mid.

One user wrote on Twitter, "Chloe is making POP music. And it’s solid as hell. Had Ariana or Katy dropped “Treat Me” y’all would be eating it up. Black girls don’t have to always sing the blues. Let Chloe be great! I like the record."

Another argued, "Chloe’s music is trash. y’all be lying about the music cuz you like someone’s personality or cuz they are a pretty lightskin."

Check out some of the reactions from social media down below. What were your feelings about the visual?