It was believed by fans that Chlöe and Gunna had a romance brewing after the pair were spotted at basketball games together, but it was all a ruse to help promote their single, "You & Me." The "Have Mercy" hitmaker is readying the release of her solo debut and posed for Allure's recent cover story where she talked about the record, the public's perception of her sexuality, her new journey, and those relationship rumors.

“The first woman I saw embrace her body was Beyoncé,” Chlöe told the publication. “Hearing her sing ‘Bootylicious’ or seeing her perform on the BET [Awards] made me feel calm about my body. Also Jill Scott. She showed me another beautiful, full-figured, thick, sexy, curvaceous [woman]. And I was like, that is sexy.”



Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / Getty Images

Because Chlöe has been homeschooled since she was about 12 years old, the singer doesn't have the same dating experiences as many of her peers. However, she did share the qualities of the man who could capture her attention.

“I’m getting into that world and learning the ways of men right now,” she said. “I present myself in my music videos as this really sensual girl, but when it comes to love and relationships, that’s not how I am. But that’s what guys think of me sometimes. So, I’ve been pretty protective of my heart and figuring out guys’ true intentions.”

“I’m not a person who bases [stuff] on outward appearance,” Chlöe stated. “If their heart is made of gold, I’m so in. I just want them to appreciate my nerdy side, my work ethic, and be my best friend.” She also reportedly added that she wants someone who loves God, is funny, and can "challenge her mind." With the latter, she said, “It has to be someone who’s really intellectual because that’s sexy. You can teach me things.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allure Magazine (@allure)

[via]