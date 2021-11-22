Gunna has officially addressed those rumors involving Chlöe Bailey after they were spotted enjoying one another's company at an Atlanta Hawks game last month. The Atlanta rapper has seemingly been thirsting over Chlöe for months, including during her American Music Awards performance when he shared videos from the audience on Sunday night, but they do not appear to be dating. At least, so said Gunna during a red carpet appearance at last night's awards show.

"Yeah, we're not dating, that was just, like, a date though, where you just go to the game and catch a vibe," said Gunna. "But she's my friend. We went to the studio after and locked in. She's very creative, she's very talented, and you will be seeing us more, for sure."



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

When the interviewer asked whether they wrote any songs for his upcoming Drip Season 4 project, Gunna said, "We did two songs but I think she might wanna use it for her album, or I might take it for my album but who knows? We've definitely got new music coming, for sure. She can have it. She can have whatever she wants."

Are you excited to hear the two songs that Gunna and Chlöe Bailey made together? Check out Gunna's reply below.



