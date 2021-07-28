Gunna is so prolific when it comes to releasing music that it's hard to imagine him not having a new album on the way.

Having last popped up with 2020's Wunna -- which also happened to be the catalyst for our recent Digital Cover Story with Gunna right here -- it feels like it's about due time for a follow-up effort.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Luckily, it would appear that Gunna stands in agreement, taking to Instagram to unveil his next endeavor. "Why Me?" he captions, alongside a telling hashtag for "DS4." In case you need a refresher on the acronyms, DS refers to Drip Season, a mixtape series that has officially spawned three installments so far. The latest -- arguably the project that skyrocketed Gunna into the spotlight -- arrived in February of 2018.

Suffice it to say, a lot has happened to the Atlanta melodist since then, and the fact he's opted to revisit the series speaks volumes about his creative headspace. On his IG page, Gunna shared a snippet from a forthcoming single titled "Why Me," which finds him baring his soul over a melancholic guitar instrumental. Perhaps we're looking at a potential realest shit he's ever wrote contender -- check out the preview below, and sound off with your take.

While Gunna has yet to share a release date, look for more information on Drip Season 4 to surface in the near future. Are you looking forward to a new Drip Season album?