Atlanta rapper Gunna has been hospitalized for the last week and he's finally revealing what brought him to the hospital in the first place, telling his fans that he had a scary bout with pneumonia.

If you've ever had pneumonia, you know just how terrifying the illness can be. It can be pretty tiresome to inhale when your lungs are fighting off pneumonia, and especially these days, with COVID-19 affecting the same system in your body, it's likely even scarier to contract pneumonia right now. Gunna reportedly told his fans that he caught a bad case of the illness, fighting it off in the hospital and returning home this week.



"I feel better. I’m out of the hospital. I had pneumonia really really bad," wrote the rapper on Instagram. "Health is wealth. Everybody take care of your body."

Young Thug paid a visit to his YSL Records shining star, getting him a legendary "get well soon" gift and handing the rapper four expensive new designer watches from Audemars Piguet. "I think I'm feeling better already," wrote Gunna after receiving the new pieces.

Thankfully, Gunna is back to business after recovering. He's set to perform at a few upcoming festivals, so he'll need his lungs to cooperate on stage to control his breathing while performing. We'll keep you posted on all the latest Gunna news.



