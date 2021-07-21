Allure Magazine
- MusicChlöe Describes Her Perfect Man: "Someone Who's Really Intellectual"She admitted to not being as experienced as her peers in the dating department, but she knows the type of man she wants.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJanet Jackson Speaks On Super Bowl Scandal: "It's Tough For Me To Talk About"She faced backlash, was fined, and her album sales took a hit after Justin Timberlake tore off her top during the halftime performance.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureHalsey Will No Longer Do Press After Accusing Magazine Of "Disrespecting" PronounsThe singer uses "she/they" pronouns but "Allure" reportedly only used "she/her" throughout.By Erika Marie