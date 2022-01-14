When Gunna was asked about Chlöe Bailey during his latest interview with The Breakfast Club, the rapper couldn't help but blush when thinking about his rumored girlfriend. The two recently collaborated on the song "you & me" from Gunna's new album DS4EVER and, prior to the release of the song, they had sparked dating rumors by appearing together at a series of basketball games. While they argue that they're only friends, Gunna spoke about Chlöe and couldn't help but show his giddiness.

Angela Yee asked Gunna about how he ended up meeting Chlöe, mentioning the rapper posting a photo of Chlöe on his Instagram Stories and shooting his shot. Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy didn't even let the rapper answer, cutting him off and making a big deal about him blushing.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"Stop, stop, stop, stop," said Gunna. "It was the tongue for me, it was, it really was. But I didn't know her [when I posted that]. And I wasn't-- okay, I kind of was shooting my shot a little bit. It was a shot. It was a game, it's a common game. I wanted to take her somewhere cool, not just out to the studio. We stopped at the game right fast."

Charlamagne told Gunna to remember the people who elevate his energy, pointing out that the rapper was shuffling his feet, smiling, and blushing while speaking about Chlöe.

During the interview, Gunna also cleared up the rumors that Chlöe is his cousin, denying that much and saying they're friends.

Do you think they make a cute couple though? Check out new pictures of them below.







Johnny Nunez/Getty Images