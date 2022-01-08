The Chloe Bailey-Gunna timeline has always pointed to signs of romance between the two. Every time the two are spotted together, it only adds fuel to the fire.

Rumors of a relationship first began when Gunna flirted with Chloe by reposting her tongue-out photo on his Instagram story. Next, he brought Chloe to his hometown Atlanta and took her to a Hawks-Mavericks basketball game in October. While he insisted it was just a friendly meeting, the duo continued to spend time together: "Yeah, we're not dating, that was just, like, a date though, where you just go to the game and catch a vibe. But she's my friend. We went to the studio after and locked in. She's very creative, she's very talented, and you will be seeing us more, for sure."

While we would not hear from the Gunna and Chloe for a while, it seems they are still involved, as they connected for a song on Gunna's new album from this weekend DS4EVER. The project's ninth song "you & me" features the two singing sexually explicit lyrics and humming along to a sample of Jon B.'s "They Don't Know" on the instrumental.

Since the album released on Friday at midnight ET, Chloe attended Gunna's listening party on Thursday night. She posted several videos from the event on her Instagram story, as she appeared to have a great time.

This comes a few days after the two were spotted at the Laker game earlier this week holding hands, which all but confirms that they love basketball, and are romantically involved.

In the aftermath of their collaboration and presumed relationship, Chloe posted on Instagram yesterday (Jan. 7), a photo of her in the tight black dress and sunglasses she wore to the album listening party. She captioned the post with the tile of her and Gunna's song, and added. aheart emoji at the end: "you & meee."

Do you ship Chloe Bailey and Gunna?