Gunna made an appearance on The Breakfast Club on Friday morning (January 14) and explained the origins of his feud against Freddie Gibbs, explaining that the rapper allegedly contacted his manager after sneak-dissing him on Twitter to make a song together.

Ahead of the release of his new studio album, DS4EVER, Gunna called out Freddie Gibbs on Twitter, telling the rapper that he would have the biggest night of his career as soon as people heard his diss on the album. "I can't f*ck with Freddie Gibbs," he raps on "poochie gown." The surface-level diss didn't end up shaking up the internet but Gunna still has some explaining to do, telling the hosts of The Breakfast Club why he's holding a grudge against the rapper.



"He tried to do a song with me through my manager. It's like, 'Huh? Wait, what?'," said Gunna, explaining that Gibbs tried collaborating after sneak-dissing him years prior, sharing a video of Gunna speaking in an alleged Crime Stoppers video. "It was a long, long, long time ago, maybe years ago, and he thought I forgot. I just don't forget. If I got a problem with you from five years ago, it's still [a problem]. It don't change. It can be ten years later. I'm gon' get you."

Check out Gunna's interview with The Breakfast Club below, where he also speaks about this week's incident on a private plane, his rumored relationship with Chlöe, and more. Read our review of DS4EVER here.



