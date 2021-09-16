Childish Major Flexes With Bottega Veneta & Custom Air Max 95s On "In My Bag"

Childish Major helps us bring back "In My Bag" with a brand new episode.

We're back with a new episode of In My Bag! After a month-long hiatus, we're returning with Childish Major, who unpacked his suitcase to show off some of his essentials.

Fresh off the release of his new project Thank you, God. For it all, Childish Major checked in and gave us an exclusive look into his bag to see what kind of things the celebrated artist brings with him around town.

He started off with a pack of white t-shirts that he bought from Target, explaining that you can never go wrong with too many white or black tees. Then, he showed a self-explanatory essential: his phone charger. He proceeded to unpack some Q-tips, which he deems a very important item to keep at all times.

"This is an essential, not the cheap kind!" he says about Q-tips. "If you got the plastic in the middle, you're not really cleaning your ears right. They actually say these is bad for you, but I kind of got a strange addiction to Q-tips. If you know, you know."

He went on to show off his new merch and more, but one of the coolest things in his bag has to be his shoes. Revealing that he generally travels with a suitcase filled with different footwear options, Childish Major pulled out some clean Bottega Veneta kicks before displaying his custom Nike Air Max 95s.

Celebrate the return of In My Bag by checking out the latest episode above. You can also catch the recent episode of Snack Review with Childish Major below.