Chiiild Reimagines "Gone" With Jensen McRae

Ever since the release of "Sleepwalking" earlier this spring, fans have been patiently awaiting the release of Chiiiild's follow-up project to 2020's Synthetic Soul. Now, the wait for the Montreal-born and Los Angeles-based multihyphenate's forthcoming effort, Hope For Sale, is almost over as the project is set to arrive on July 23rd. A little more than a week out from its release, Chiild has opted to share a tasteful new take on the previously released single "Gone" with rising folk singer Jensen McRae.

More than a mere remix in which an additional artist just contributes a guest verse, this reimagined version of "Gone" finds Chiiild and Jensen Mcrae exploring a much more spirited and upbeat sonic soundscape than the original version of the single. The end-result is a refreshing new take on an already incredible tune as well as a bold introduction for McRae.

Listen to the Jensen McRae-assisted "Gone" below, and revisit the original single here. Which version of Chiiild's "Gone" do you enjoy more?

Quotable Lyrics

I never meant to be your problem

I thought I'd be honest, babe

But it's easier said than done

Easier to cut and run

Can you ever skip the hurt in love?

Can you ever really know someone?