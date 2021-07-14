mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Chiiild Reimagines "Gone" With Jensen McRae

Joshua Robinson
July 14, 2021 13:43
Chiiild and Jensen McRae breathe new life into "Gone" ahead of the release of "Hope For Sale."


Ever since the release of "Sleepwalking" earlier this spring, fans have been patiently awaiting the release of Chiiiild's follow-up project to 2020's Synthetic Soul. Now, the wait for the Montreal-born and Los Angeles-based multihyphenate's forthcoming effort, Hope For Sale, is almost over as the project is set to arrive on July 23rd. A little more than a week out from its release, Chiild has opted to share a tasteful new take on the previously released single "Gone" with rising folk singer Jensen McRae.

More than a mere remix in which an additional artist just contributes a guest verse, this reimagined version of "Gone" finds Chiiild and Jensen Mcrae exploring a much more spirited and upbeat sonic soundscape than the original version of the single. The end-result is a refreshing new take on an already incredible tune as well as a bold introduction for McRae.

Listen to the Jensen McRae-assisted "Gone" below, and revisit the original single here. Which version of Chiiild's "Gone" do you enjoy more?

Quotable Lyrics

I never meant to be your problem
I thought I'd be honest, babe
But it's easier said than done
Easier to cut and run
Can you ever skip the hurt in love?
Can you ever really know someone?

