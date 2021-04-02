Chiiild Teams Up With Mahalia On The Lush New Single "Awake"

Last week, Montreal-based vocalist, bassist, keyboardist, and songwriter Chiiild announced his forthcoming debut album Hope For Sale. To coincide with the announcement, the Canadian multihyphenate also dropped the vivid, kaleidoscopic track "Sleepwalking," the first single from his upcoming record. The self-reflective track about reclaiming one's agency and individuality really whet listeners' voracious appetite for Hope For Sale, and now Chiiild is following up the impressive single with a new song, titled "Awake."

Chiiild's latest single is a globe-spanning track that features Jamaican-British singer-songwriter Mahalia, marking the first official collaboration between the two artists. The enchanting song finds both singers waxing poetic about wanting to get their significant other into the bedroom for — well, you know. About halfway through the track, "Awake" unfolds and expands into a gorgeous string-accentuated soundscape, adding to its already lush sonic aesthetic, and although Chiiild's latest single clocks in at just under a four-minute runtime, its infectious groove will definitely have you starting the song over again and again.

Check out Chiiild and Mahalia's collaboration below.

Quotable Lyrics

Time slows down when you pull up to the venue (Uh)

Michelin star crib and my body's on the menu

VIP treatment, giving you the chef's special

'Cause I still get butterflies daily, like the first day that I met you