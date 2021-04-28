Chiiild Continues To Tease "Hope For Sale" With New Single "Gone"

Over the last couple of months, genre-bending and soul adjacent artist Chiiild has been proving that the world really needs his forthcoming studio album. By dropping the hypnotic cut "Sleepwalking" as well as the beautiful R&B duet "Awake" with Mahalia, Chiiild has been steadily peeling back the sonic layers of the highly anticipated Hope For Sale.

Today, the Montreal artist has officially shared "Gone," the third single from the upcoming album, and from early listens, it's sounding like another step in the direction for the rising multi-genre artist.



Image via label



Accompanied by a crisp Zac Wolf-directed video, "Gone" focuses on learning from mistakes in order to overcome challenges that two people in a romantic relationship often make. As mentioned before, Chiiild's new track marks the third official single from Hope For Sale, which is slated for release this summer. So far, "Gone," "Awake," and "Sleepwalking," all occupy different soundscapes, so one can only assume all of the disparate styles that Chiiild will be exploring on his highly anticipated album.

Watch the gorgeous black-and-white visuals for Chiiild's latest single "Gone" below and let us know if you're excited for the Montreal artist's forthcoming album.

Quotable Lyrics

I know that it can hurt sometimes

I bet

When all the words don't come out right

It happens

And maybe we can learn from times like this

And they can be gone