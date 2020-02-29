Chiiild's "Synthetic Soul" Is Psychedelic R&B At Its Finest

The duo of xSDTRK and Pierre-Luc Rioux, better known as Chiiild, have officially released their debut EP entitled, Synthetic Soul (2020). In an era where many musicians are struggling to hold the attention of their fellowship for larger than a single calendar year, this mysterious duo has been able to let the music do the talking for them only to release one of the better projects across all genres of music. So far, Chiiild has released a total of four songs off their debut musical offering as singles including songs "Count Me Out," "Back To Life," "Hands Off Me," and "Darling."

Experimentation within the realms of R&B and indie-pop has become a go-to method for a lot of up-and-coming artists. Unfortunately, many artists fail to execute lacking substance within their lyrical content and relying heavily on production in order to add layers to their artistry. This isn't the case in regards to Chiiild's Synthetic Soul. Each of the seven tracks on the EP embodies their very own musical journey varying drastically sonically, offering their own individual listening experience.

While ambient synth pads, funky basslines, lo-fi drum sequencing, and reverb-heavy vocals are what's 'in' on the indie music scene, Chiiild's Synthetic Soul is a blueprint in how it should be done. Check out Chiiild's debut EP in the streaming link provided below.

Tracklist

1. Count Me Out

2. Back To Life

3. Hands Off Me

4. Darling

5. Pirouette

6. Sunday Morning

7. Easy On Yourself