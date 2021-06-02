Chiiild Delivers The Funk On "Eventually"

Over the past few months, alt/soul artist Chiiild has been gearing up to release his highly anticipated debut album Hope For Sale. Set to arrive on July 23, the genre-fluid artist's forthcoming album is set to be one of the most sonically diverse projects of the year, as stylistically disparate tunes such as "Sleepwalking," the Mahalia-assisted "Awake," and "Gone" have all showcased Chiiild's dynamic versatility.

Now, ahead of his upcoming TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on June 8, Chiiild has treated fans with another new single, titled "Eventually."

In typical Chiiild fashion, "Eventually" resists the confines of any specific genre. The nearly three-minute track floats through funk and dream-pop soundscapes, making for yet another captivating sonic adventure from the Montreal artist.

Listen to the Avante Garden artist's latest single below, and let us know if you'll be adding Chiiild's "Eventually" to your rotation this week.

Quotable Lyrics

We don't have to drag this thing on for another day

Life gets better when we’re lovers and not enemies

We're both wrong but if you want I'm down to take the blame

Whatever you want whatever you need babe