Adele stirred the pot this week when pictures of her wearing Bantu knots in her hair and a Jamaican flag bikini top started circulating across social media. Generally pretty unproblematic, people accused Adele of cultural appropriation, specifically for wearing her hair in knots. The king of cultural appropriation, Chet Hanks, had something to say about that, recording an entire video dedicated to the multiplatinum singer and effectively shooting his shot.

Adele has gone through a major transformation in the last year, shedding tons of weight and living her best life. With that said, she ruffled some feathers this week as she showed off the body she fought hard for in a Jamaican flag bikini top. One man was not angry in the slightest though.

"PLEASE SOMEONE TELL ADELE HIT MY LINE ASAP," wrote Chet Hanks, the son of Tom, on Instagram. He tagged The Shade Room as he listened to "Set Fire To The Rain" in the car, upping his chances of getting reposted and earning Adele's attention. "I NEED TO TALK TO HER ABOUT SOMETHING."

Chet goes on to say that he's been praying for a chance with her and, after seeing her picture this week, he was inspired to finally reach out. Throughout the video, he speaks in a Jamaican accent.

Concluding the address, Chet mouths the words "Hit my line," encouraging her to spend some time with him on the low.

Do you think Chet Hanks has a chance with Adele?