Adele shared a new photo on Instagram Sunday night that instantly is going viral. The picture shows the singer in a Jamaican flag bikini top, yoga pants, and a new hairstyle.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

"Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London," Adele wrote on Instagram, Sunday night, in tribute to the annual event. The street festival is held every August in Notting Hill, London, but was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The picture was presumably taken at last year's Notting Hill Carnival.

Once again, Sunday's Instagram post shows Adele's remarkable weight loss over the last year.

The picture's comment section is filled with debate between fans with many arguing that Adele is committing cultural appropriation with her hairstyle and bikini top and others defending her. "She is from London and 🇯🇲 is part of the culture here so just stop and acknowledge she’s paying homage," one fan commented. "Ok for everyone who doesn’t understand. That reason ppl are angry is because black women have been judged for their hair for years, but when 1 white women does it she is praised for it," another fan explained. "It’s annoying and unfortunate. So yes it’s offensive."

