He was once riding high as an upcoming star on a Netflix series but before Jerry Harris could enjoy the fruits of his labor, he was arrested. The Cheer star went from attending exclusive Hollywood events to being the subject of controversy after it was alleged that he used his position as a cheer coach to lure underage boys for sexual encounters. We have been tracking this case since its inception, and today (July 6), it was reported that Harris has been sentenced.

Weeks ago, we reported that Harris and his legal team accepted a deal and he pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.



At the time, it was stated that the prosecutors were asking for a 15 years sentence, and while they didn't get their wishes, they came close. It was reported that the 22-year-old received 12 years in prison and eight years probation.

"Jerry Harris' guilt has been firmly established," said Sarah Klein, attorney for a Texas family that was the first to report allegations against Harris to authorities. "The sentence he received reflects the severity of his crimes and the lifetime of pain his victims will suffer."

USA Today reported:

"The 22-year-old pleaded guilty in February to two charges for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old in the bathroom during a cheer competition and paying a 17-year-old to send him sexually explicit photos and videos via Snapchat, court records show. Harris also admitted to similar conduct involving other minors, though prosecutors agreed to dismiss those charges as part of the plea agreement."

