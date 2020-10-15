He was Netflix's Cheer breakout star with the world at his fingertips, and now Jerry Harris is looking at spending the rest of his life behind bars. The 21-year-old former cheerleading coach was recently arrested in connection with accusations that he used social media to send and receive inappropriate photos and messages from underaged boys. Now, more information about his case has been revealed by prosecutors who state that Jerry Harris "exploited and violated" at least 10 boys, the youngest reportedly being 13.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

“If a full gymnasium of cheer mom and dads is not enough to deter Harris from committing these crimes, a single cheer mom will have no chance at protecting the community from Harris,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Parente wrote in court documents. In one instance, Harris is accused of following a 15-year-old boy into a locker room during a cheerleading event and sexually assaulting him.

“Harris' sexual assault of this boy in such a public place, in an unlocked public bathroom, during an event attended by dozens of responsible adults demonstrates that Harris either does not care about being caught committing his offenses, or simply cannot stop himself,” Parente stated. Prosecutors call Jerry Harris a "danger" to society and say that he is a "serial child predator" who will continue to seek victims if he doesn't receive serious help. The Netflix star has reportedly admitted to police that he'd sent and received images on Snapchat from approximately a dozen people he knew were minors.

Harris has had a whirlwind experience following the release of Cheer. The young star interviewed celebrities on the Academy Awards red carpet on behalf of Ellen DeGeneres's Show, was praised by Gabrielle Union, and even met with Oprah Winfrey. Harris's defense attorneys are hoping that he will receive bond, citing that he isn't a flight risk.

