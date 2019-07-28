In the past week or so, a new cheating scandal came to the surface when model and Eddy Murphy's ex, Nicole Murphy was caught by paparazzi having an intimate moment with married director Antoine Fuqua, whilst the two were in Italy. Things just kept getting messier and messier, with Nicole Murphy alleging that the two were "just family friends" who were greeting one another and actress LisaRaye McCoy stepped into the ShadeRoom following their post on the matter, to say that the same had happened with her and her husband back in the day, Michael Misick. And with McCoy's sister, Da Brat, confirming that this was, in fact true, Nicole secured herself a spot as public enemy #1. However, now that the heat has died down a little, a lot of folks have recently started saying that Nicole Murphy is getting too much of the blame, as it takes two to tango. But apparently, Fuqua’s time to face the music has arrived, because his past infidelities are now being put on full display.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

According to the YBF, court records show Fuqua fathered a son during his 20 years of marriage to wife, Lela Rochon. In court documents, obtained by Hollywood Street King, dated August 2010, the director admitted to having a son, Roman Jimenez, with a woman named Ruth Jimenez. In the papers, it was also he revealed that he was ordered to pay $10,000 a month in child support and that he owed $86,000 in unpaid child support. He was, however, requesting the court lower his child support order to $3,134/month because he said he "couldn’t afford the ordered payments." But it gets even juicier because Hollywood Street King also reports claims from a London-based model and actress who claims to have had an affair with Fuqua. Said woman also alleged that she witnessed a second woman assault him while claiming that he’d fathered her daughter claiming that Fuqua had once admitted to her "I f***ed her once bareback and now she had a kid for me." She also recalled Fuqua stressing to get home after the encounter because the woman had plans to call Rochon and reveal everything to her. “How Lela still doesn’t know about this OTHER love child is a mystery to me. Unless she does and doesn’t care,” said the witness. Yikes.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images