The increasing panic over the coronavirus has been on a drastic incline for weeks. People have taken precautions against contracting or spreading the disease, but after Wednesday's (March 11) announcements, more are beginning to take the pandemic seriously. Tom Hanks revealed on Instagram that he and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus in Australia while they were down there working on a film. The NBA issued a statement that all games would be suspended after a Utah Jazz player tested positive, as well.



Mike Windle / Staff / Getty Images

President Donald Trump even gave a short speech from the White House saying travel from Europe, aside from the United Kingdom, will be halted for 30 days beginning on Friday (March 13). The world is paying attention, but Charlamagne Tha God took to social media to criticize people who waited for the rich and famous to be affected before realizing the seriousness of the pandemic.

Charlamagne wrote on Twitter, "115,000 Coronavirus cases worldwide. 4,200 people killed and some Americans didn't think sh*t was real until Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and the NBA were hit with it. Start using your own brain and stop waiting until celebrities are impacted to take things serious." He took a screenshot of his message and posted it on Instagram with the added caption, "Let’s also not forget about the celebrity running the country right now. Moral of the story is America’s obsession with celebrity is going to be this country’s downfall...."

The Breakfast Club host also took a moment to throw jabs at Trump. "I'm watching the celebrity in chief Donald Trump trying hard not to sneeze or cough during this 'Presidential Address To The Nation,'" he wrote. "I saw shortness of breath, sniffling, trying not to sneeze, cough, or fart. I think 45 needs to be quarantined." Check out Charlamagne Tha God give his take on celebrity culture and the coronavirus below.