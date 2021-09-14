All it takes is a few tweets from Nicki Minaj to turn social media upside down. In the midst of explaining her absence from both the VMAs and the Met Gala, Nicki revealed her hesitancy towards getting the COVID-19 vaccine, even after catching the virus. While she explained that she would get vaccinated before hitting the road, she said that she needed to do more research. She also made a bizarre claim about the vaccine being linked to being impotent which has yet to be proven true.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Nonetheless, Nicki's received a tongue-lashing from the studios of MSNBC's Washington-based studios to the British Prime Minister's office. During Joy-Ann Reid's talk show TheReidOut, she put Nicki Minaj on blast which led to the two having a brief back-and-forth on social media. Though many have condemned both Joy-Ann Reid and Nicki for the dispute, Charlamagne Tha God appears to think that the talk show host missed the mark with her comments.

"I respect Joy-Ann Reid. She's the homie but she missed a real moment to teach yesterday because Nicki never said 'don't take the vaccine' but she also, in the very next tweet, said she will probably get vaccinated to go on tour. Joy could've used that moment on her show to correct Nicki on whatever misinformation she put out. She could've said, 'Nicki Minaj is encouraging people to do their research about the vaccine," Charlamagne said, noting that Nicki put up a poll to find out people's preferred vaccine brand.

"Nicki said Drake is vaccinated and she's going to get vaccinated to go on tour. So if Drake's vaccinated, and Nicki wants to get vaccinated, why aren't you? That's what Joy could've done," he continued.

Peep the clip below.