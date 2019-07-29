Last week, Mo'Nique got real candid with Comedy Hype when she opened up about her feud with Oprah Winfrey and why the talk show host needs to apologie to her ASAP. Elsewhere within her conversation with the publication, Mo'Nique took a jab at none other than Charlamagne Tha God when she called his words on mental health "poison" for the community.

“I’ve seen and heard the destruction that that brother has done in our community. I’ve heard the poison that he’s pulled out over that air in our community. Now, everyone is allowed to change. Everyone can wake up and say, ‘You know what, I now see it differently.’ But I think that the only way that we make change in our community is to first acknowledge that we were part of the damage," she said. I" think that that brother played a big part in the destruction of our community.”

Of course, Charlamagne got word of her statement on him and responded by simply wishing her peace.

“I’m praying for Mo’Nique. I want Mo’Nique to find the healing she needs. She’s been talking about the same people for the last 15 years. I’m new to the conversation. But the Oprahs, the Tyler Perrys, the Lee Daniels — everybody else is always the problem and even if those people did her wrong, she got to let that go because it’s not good for her mental health," he said. “I don’t hear a woman who is at peace.”