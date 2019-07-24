Mo’Nique and Oprah Winfrey haven't been on good terms for a while and the comedian has decided to get candid about the topic and explain why she still deserves an apology from the talk show host. As the story goes, Mo'Nique's brother Gerald admitting to molesting Mo'Nique and reached out to Oprah to do a show on child predators since he is one. Mo'Nique was offered a chance to join the show but she declined, called her brother a scammer and was allegedly promised by Oprah that the show would not go on.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

However, the show did go on and Gerald was joined by his father, mother and his other brother. "Until that woman says let me apologize to you publically it’ll be till the day I leave this earth," Mo'Nique said, as seen in the clip below. "Because what you did was malicious and it was intentional and it was ugly. Oprah Winfrey, you know what you need to do and stop hiding behind what you call negative comments because what people are beginning to do is see you for who you are.”

Mo'Nique detailed how she confronted Oprah at a party after the fact, but Miss Winfrey still didn't fully own up to what she did. “She took the cowardly way out, she said ‘If you think I did something wrong then I want to apologize.’ You DID do something wrong, you maliciously [did] and had full intentions of having my parents on your show and not saying anything to me.”