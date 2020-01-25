Channing Tatum has officially gotten back together with his ex, Jessie J, and just in time. The actor's divorce from ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, was recently finalized, just hours before Channing hit the red carpet with Jessie for their first public debut as an on-again couple since breaking up only a month ago. Channing and Jessie attended a MusiCares event in Los Angeles on Friday, for which Aerosmith received the Person Of The Year honour. The legendary rock band will also be performing at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, alongside previous collaborators, Run DMC.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Right before they re-emerged in the public eye as a couple, Channing and Jessie let the world know they were back together through social media. Channing posted a photo of him and his lady cuddled up close while donning unicorn hats. He captioned the post, "Gonna watch this unicorn sang tonight. Then we gonna get it in! Horns out!"

Though he has since turned the comments option off on the post, Channing clapped back at a troll on the post who claimed that Channing's ex-wife, Jenna, was "better than" Jessie. "I don’t usually address sh*t like this. But you seem as good of a terrible happy people hating thoughtless person as any of them," Channing replied. "Why don’t you seriously think about what you’re doing. It’s hurtful and I ain’t about it.” Channing continued to come to his girlfriend's defense by saying, "If you can’t not be a horrible hateful person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that Jess is… please kindly get TF out of here. No one wants you here. Especially me."

He continued, "And ain’t nobody more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess. And yeah that includes my ex. Sorry about your opinion. But what I said is facts. Just facts. Ok bye be careful with your actions it’s what you create for yourself.” However, he made sure that his words wouldn't get twisted by clarifying that he was not dragging his ex by any means. "And just to be super clear for the other people that love to turn sh*t around, Jenna is beautiful and amazing in her own right. But no and I mean no is more beautiful or better than anyone else. Beauty isn’t measurable. It’s in the eye of the beholder. So while all you infinitely beautiful people pour over these words and try and find sh*t to start sh*t wit. I’m gonna be enjoying my MF night with my gorgeous lady and cuddle up in her beautiful heart.” Tell 'em, Chan man.