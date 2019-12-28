Ever since the release of Chance The Rapper's debut album, The Big Day, it has been a running gag that he loves his wife a whole lot. A concept album based on their wedding day was inevitably going to feature much mentioning of his wife, Kirsten Corley Bennett. Considering the fact that wives were not the most common theme in hip hop nor in Chance's music prior to this project, listeners were caught off guard by all the praise he gave to Kristen in his songs.

However, when you put the trolling aside, Chance obviously has all the right to shower the mother of his children in love any change he gets and, obviously, their one-year wedding anniversary is a perfect occasion to do so. He posted a photo on Instagram of Kirsten holding their four-year-old daughter, Kensli, and penned the following heartwarming message in the caption: "Happy Anniversary to the woman that gave me everything. Its been a year since we hit city hall and made it official but you’ve had my heart forever. I love you eternally. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

Chance and Kirsten welcomed a second little girl into the world in August, named Marli. Chance cited familial duties as one of the reasons that he recently cancelled his North American tour in support of The Big Day.