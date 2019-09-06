Chance The Rapper is having a great year so far. Not only in his career but in his personal life as well. The rapper got married at the beginning of the year and a few months later, he dropped off his debut album, The Big Day. He's no longer the acid-dropping rapper that we all fell in love with on Acid Rap -- he's a family man with a wife and now, two kids.

Chance The Rapper and his wife, Kristen Corley, have welcomed their second child to the Earth. Corley took to Instagram to share the news with her followers. "Our sweet baby girl, Marli, is here," she wrote in the caption.

The rapper's music has undoubtedly been impacted by his role as a father. He previously stated that the birth of his first daughter played a major role in shaping how Coloring Book tuned out. The Big Day was influenced by the day he got married so there's no doubt that Chance's next project will be influenced heavily by the birth of his second daughter.

"I'm in a position where I want to be closer to my parents now because I realize how important that is," he told Complex in his 2017 cover story. "There was never a point in my life where I could ever remember loving somebody as much or more than my mom until I met my daughter, and so it made me understand — my mom loves me more than she loves anybody in the world, and that's crazy to me."