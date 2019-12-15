Bad news for all of the Chance the Rapper fans out there: Chance has officially canceled the Big Tour.

Chance explained the decision in a new Instagram post, citing family time and scheduling. He wrote, "Hey guys I’ve decided to cancel the Big Tour. I know it sucks and its been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it’s for the best. I’m gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date. I’m deeply sorry to anyone with a ticket who has supported me this past decade by coming to a show and rocking out with me and I feel even worse for anyone who was planning on making this their first Chance concert. Thank you all for an amazing year, and a huge thanks to my team and family for being so strong through this whole year. I promise to come back much stronger and better in 2020 and hope to see some of you guys there. I truly love you and God bless."

The tour was originally scheduled to kick off on February 8th in New York City and give Chance the opportunity to perform 34 shows across North America, promoting his newest album, The Big Day.

No further details have been given at this time.