We live in a society where people are able to purchase and sculpt the bodies they desire, but Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson isn't looking for the finest woman in the room. There have been rumors about who the former NFL star has dated and the world watched as he and ex-fiancé Evelyn Lozada were preparing to walk down the aisle. Recently, it was revealed that Ochocinco was trying his luck at love once again with new rumored fiancé Sharelle Rosado, and some assumed that her beauty was what hooked the sports icon.



Gerardo Mora / Stringer / Getty Images

However, Johnson recently visited Bussin' With The Boys where he let it be known that when it comes to choosing relationships, appearance isn't a primary factor in what attracts him to someone. "I think about what I did. Everyone I had a child with is based on their DNA and athletic background. It had nothing to do with how fine you were or how you looked," he said. It's reported that Johnson has at least seven children.

"I don't care anything about 'bad b*tches' and all that sh*t. If I wanted models...I don't want f*ckin' models. I want f*ckin' athletes... What'd you do in high school? Show me some f*ckin' tape," he joked. Watch Johnson's episode of Bussin' With The Boys below and let us know if you think he's on the right track.