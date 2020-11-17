When the public thinks of Chad "Ochocino" Johnson in a relationship, they often associate him with his brief marriage to Evelyn Lozada. The pair detailed their romance on Basketball Wives and many believed that, after two years of dating, that they would go the distance. However, just weeks after tying the knot, the couple was involved in a domestic violence incident that took over pop culture headlines and it wasn't long before divorce papers were filed. Recently, the former NFL star has been sharing images of himself with the new lady in his life, Sharelle Rosado, and he shared why he believes she's "the one" for him while visiting the I Am Athlete podcast.

Evelyn has publicly moved on since her time with Ochocinco as she was in a relationship with former Los Angeles Dodgers star and 1501 Certified Entertainment founder Carl Crawford. The pair were engaged for years and share a son together, but things didn't work out. Ochocinco is ready to reveal his romance to the world, and he spoke openly about his feelings for Rosado.

“I don’t even fall in temptation. When you’re truly happy with her, there’s no need," said Johnson. "This is how you know she’s the one. I’m a gamer and the importance of gaming is something I put first in life, before any woman, sometimes even before my kids because it’s a way of revenue and it’s a way I pay my bills. If this certain individual calls my phone in the middle of gaming and I’m willing to press pause, that’s how you know she’s the one.”

Later, he emphsized that his verbal adoration for Rosado shouldn't be mistaken for him shading his previous partners. “I don’t want to say the wrong things to offend anybody from my past. Everybody was wonderful," Ochocinco added. "I think what I have now, which I don’t think I’ve ever had before, is someone to provide me with a little structure. Again, not to be offensive to anybody else, but the pendulum is even. It’s not lopsided.”

Watch Chad Ochocinco on I Am Athlete below.