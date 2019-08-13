Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown took to social media on Tuesday morning to ask fans for help finding a very specific helmet, which seems to be the only helmet he'll consider wearing in the 2019 season.

Nearly 2,000 people have responded to Brown's inquiry, including former Cincinnati Bengals star Chad Johnson, who says he'll let AB borrow his 2010 Schutt Air Advantage helmet under one condition. That stipulation: Brown has to tell Raiders coach Jon Gruden to let Ochocinco play in the slot on third downs this season.

This isn't the first time that Johnson has joked about coming out of retirement. Following AJ Green's ankle surgery a few weeks ago, Johnson tweeted to his former team, "@Bengals I’m available for training camp to preserve the starting receivers legs, don’t need a contract just a McDonald’s coupon book from the one in Convington & I’ll run all day. -Pepe"

While it's all fun and games for Ochocinco, Brown's helmet dilemma, not to mention his bizarre foot issue, has caused some serious headache for the Raiders this off-season.

If nothing else, all of this "nonsensical stuff" will provide for some interesting story lines on HBO's Hard Knocks. Episode 2, airing tonight at 10pm ET, will surely touch on all of the AB drama.