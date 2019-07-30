Cincinnati Bengals Pro Bowl wide receiver AJ Green is going to miss more games than originally expected.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Green underwent ankle surgery on Tuesday and "based on what they found" it is now believed that he'll be sidelined for at least a few regular season games.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters, per The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr., "I hate to put weeks on it, but we are ready for him to come back when he feels healthy and ready to go and hopefully it's not more than a couple games."

Green, 30, was carted off the field from Friday’s training camp opener and it was initially believed he suffered an ankle sprain, that might not prevent him from playing in the Bengals' Week 1 opener in Seattle on September 8. However, it now appears almost certain that the seven-time Pro Bowler will miss multiple games due to injury for the second consecutive season.

Last year, Green missed a total of seven contests with a right toe injury, finishing the season with a career-low 694 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Other wide receivers on the Bengals depth chart include Tyler Boyd and John Ross.

Cincinnati will host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2, followed by a road game against the Buffalo Bills and a Monday night matchup against the division rival Steelers in Pittsburgh in Week 4.