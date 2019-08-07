Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown hasn't been on the field thus far in training camp due to a nagging foot injury, and there are conflicting reports about how his feet came to be so gruesomely damaged.

As seen in the photo shared by AB a few days ago, the soles of his feet are something straight out of a Guillermo del Toro horror movie.

During Tuesday's edition of PFT Live, Chris Simms explained that those aren't blisters on Browns' feet, but actually peeling layers of skin as a result of a condition called an "unidentified Buc fungus."

Furthermore, Simms revealed that he's been told the issue stems from frostbite, as AB reportedly failed to use the proper protective footwear when using a cryotherapy machine.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Brown saw a foot specialist for his condition on Sunday and is currently listed as day-to-day. Last season, the seven-time Pro Bowler had 104 receptions for 1,297 yards, to go along with an NFL-best 15 touchdown receptions.

The Raiders will open up the 2019 season at home against the division rival Denver Broncos in the second game of ESPN's Monday Night double-header on September 9.