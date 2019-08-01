Former NFL star Chad Johnson, aka Ochocinco, has never been shy about his deep appreciation for McDonald's and he's now finding new ways to showcase that undying love for Big Macs.

During his 11-year NFL career, which included six trips to the Pro Bowl, Johnson was an avid McDonald's stan who often preached about his favorite fast food joint while maintaining his conditioning. Earlier this week, after the Cincinnati Bengals learned that Pro Bowl receiver AJ Green could miss several regular season games due to injury, Johnson offered to come out of retirement for nothing more than a McDonald's coupon book.

He tweeted to his former team, "@Bengals I’m available for training camp to preserve the starting receivers legs, don’t need a contract just a McDonald’s coupon book from the one in Convington & I’ll run all day. -Pepe"

As further proof of his McDonald's fandom, Ochocinco recently had several bags of the greasy goodness delivered to his VIP table at the club. He posted the video on IG along with the caption, "Y’all go to clubs & waste money on bottles trying to stunt, i go to the clubs & get McDonald’s brought out, it’s levels to this shit."

Check out the footage in the IG post embedded below, and stay tuned to see if the Bengals negotiate a pre-season McNugget contract for #85.