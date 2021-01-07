January 6, 2021 will go down in the history books as one of the wildest days in modern U.S. history. The Capitol building was infiltrated by hundreds of rioters who tore down security barricades and fought with police officers, all because they were unhappy with the results of the 2020 Presidential Election. Many are saying that this was the most serious attack on democracy in the United States since the British breached the Capitol during the War of 1812.

Because of everything that was happening, it was uncertain if the NBA would move forward with their programmed games that evening. The Celtics and Heat were set to go head-to-head, but the Celtics ended up walking off the court before tip-off. The move was seen as a protest against the decision in Kenosha, as well as the Capitol breach. Following a players-only meeting, the two teams returned to the court, kneeled during the anthem, and issued a statement to the media.

"2021 is a new year, but some things have not changed," they said. "We play tonight's game with a heavy heart after yesterday's decision in Kenosha, and knowing that protesters in our nation's capital are treated differently by political leaders depending on what side of certain issues they are on."



Following the game, players from the Celtics, Heat, and the other twenty-eight teams spoke out via post-game media pressers, social media, and other means to have their voices heard. Below, you'll find a round-up of some of the players' statements.